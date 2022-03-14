CX Institutional Sells 1,375 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

CX Institutional lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Novartis were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Novartis by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Novartis by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 170,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Novartis by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVS opened at $82.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.09 and a 12 month high of $95.17. The company has a market cap of $184.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 20.47%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

