Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Short Interest Down 59.8% in February

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 59.8% from the February 13th total of 19,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other Cyclo Therapeutics news, CEO N Scott Fine purchased 10,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,995.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 28,603 shares of company stock worth $108,172 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $457,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 350.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 117,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 133.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 24,320 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 259.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 28,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cyclo Therapeutics by 532.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 55,818 shares during the last quarter. 5.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,835. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cyclo Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $14.88.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions.

