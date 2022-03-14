Cyclone Protocol Price Tops $106.69 on Major Exchanges (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $106.69 or 0.00275067 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $53,394.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007057 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00101149 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005459 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.