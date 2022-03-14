Cypress Wealth Services LLC Acquires New Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 192.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 320.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 234.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in FirstEnergy by 377.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FE opened at $43.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.53. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $44.98.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.38%.

Several analysts recently commented on FE shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

