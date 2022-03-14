Cypress Wealth Services LLC Acquires New Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,835 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in HP by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 35,042 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in HP by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in HP by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 27,340 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $3,098,303.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,909 shares of company stock valued at $6,937,612 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $36.29 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The stock has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average of $33.43.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

