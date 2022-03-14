Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 610 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $226.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.01 and a 200-day moving average of $250.28. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $211.42 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $168.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

