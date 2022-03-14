Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.48.

Several research firms have commented on DADA. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Shares of DADA opened at $7.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $16.70. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.55. Dada Nexus has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $33.40.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($1.67). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 42.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dada Nexus will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DADA. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter valued at $18,458,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,772,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,524,000 after acquiring an additional 854,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 1,820.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,786,000 after acquiring an additional 809,892 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,979,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,006,000 after acquiring an additional 412,162 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 712,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,669,000 after acquiring an additional 402,313 shares during the period. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dada Nexus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.