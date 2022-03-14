Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 0.7% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,889,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,372,479,000 after purchasing an additional 635,346 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,110,832,000 after purchasing an additional 231,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Danaher by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,954,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,117,282,000 after acquiring an additional 69,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,416,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,649,085,000 after buying an additional 70,770 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DHR traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $266.13. 99,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104,773. The stock has a market cap of $190.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $281.22 and a 200-day moving average of $302.71. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $212.71 and a one year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

