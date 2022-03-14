Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 151,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Datto worth $10,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Datto by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datto in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datto stock opened at $22.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 75.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.51. Datto Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $28.25.

In other Datto news, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $438,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO William Severance sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $263,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 256,374 shares of company stock worth $6,390,775. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $42.00 target price on shares of Datto in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

