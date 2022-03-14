Decentral Games (DG) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.02 Million

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $118.01 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000747 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Decentral Games has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00045330 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000157 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,508.50 or 0.06638947 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,829.33 or 1.00118494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00041498 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 418,993,184 coins and its circulating supply is 418,142,084 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

