Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $455.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $432.59.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

NYSE DE opened at $389.48 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $320.50 and a one year high of $405.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 23.28%.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Deere & Company by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.