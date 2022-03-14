Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

DCTH has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delcath Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Delcath Systems stock opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.57. Delcath Systems has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 1,218.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 43,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 18,678 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 11,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

