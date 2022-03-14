Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
DCTH has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delcath Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.
Delcath Systems stock opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.57. Delcath Systems has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59.
About Delcath Systems (Get Rating)
Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.
