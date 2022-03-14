Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek Logistics Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Delek Logistics Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE DKL opened at $41.36 on Friday. Delek Logistics Partners has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.61.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 154.05% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 2.4% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 0.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 1.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

