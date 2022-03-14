Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DK. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America raised Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.77.

DK stock opened at $21.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.50. Delek US has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $26.09.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Delek US will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $274,625.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 197,251 shares of company stock worth $8,447,817 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Delek US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Delek US by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Delek US by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Delek US by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

