Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €70.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €70.00 ($76.09) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($168.48) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($141.30) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($97.83) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($86.96) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($103.26) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €127.19 ($138.25).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

DHER opened at €40.32 ($43.83) on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €37.33 ($40.58) and a 52 week high of €141.95 ($154.29). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €63.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of €95.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.