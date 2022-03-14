Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $8.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.82 billion. Delta Air Lines reported sales of $4.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 107.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year sales of $43.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.93 billion to $44.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $48.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.50 billion to $51.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis.

DAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,538,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $66,699,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,186 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DAL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,516,077. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.55 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.55 and a 200 day moving average of $40.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

