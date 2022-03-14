DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 516.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 92.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $48.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.55. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $69.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.72.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 22.92%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

