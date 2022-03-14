DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.050-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.48 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.00.

XRAY opened at $48.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.13. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,445,000 after acquiring an additional 84,088 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 430,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,043,000 after buying an additional 74,810 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 392,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

