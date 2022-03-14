Deri Protocol (DERI) Trading Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0717 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.59 million and approximately $697,103.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 463,632,436 coins and its circulating supply is 147,586,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

