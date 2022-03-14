Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA) Short Interest Update

Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 398,000 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the February 13th total of 768,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 557,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dermata Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ DRMA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.95. 643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,681. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.13. Dermata Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $6.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating ) by 68.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Dermata Therapeutics worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc is a privately held biotechnology company. It focused on treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions. The company’s product pipeline consist DMT310 which is in clinical trial. Dermata Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

