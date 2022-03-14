Desjardins Comments on AcuityAds Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:AT)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AcuityAds in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 10th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for AcuityAds’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on AcuityAds from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AcuityAds in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a C$6.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on AcuityAds from C$13.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on AcuityAds in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AcuityAds has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.88.

AcuityAds stock opened at C$2.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$167.36 million and a PE ratio of 12.55. AcuityAds has a 12 month low of C$2.74 and a 12 month high of C$20.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.92.

In other news, Director Tal Hayek acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,692,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,275,870.23. Also, Senior Officer Joe Ontman acquired 32,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,981.65. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,685,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,670,649.35.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

