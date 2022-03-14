Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UBER. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies stock opened at $30.76 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50. The company has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.13 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 40.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 223,135 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 63,958 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 905,630 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $45,390,000 after purchasing an additional 47,389 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,205,858 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $110,558,000 after buying an additional 584,494 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $666,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 111,437 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.