Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UBER. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.83.
Uber Technologies stock opened at $30.76 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50. The company has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.13 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.
Uber Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.
