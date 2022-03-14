Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Price Target to GBX 4,100

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,600 ($47.17) to GBX 4,100 ($53.72) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NGLOY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 4,000 ($52.41) to GBX 4,300 ($56.34) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($38.00) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($38.00) to GBX 3,050 ($39.96) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anglo American from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($45.86) to GBX 3,600 ($47.17) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,996.00.

Get Anglo American alerts:

NGLOY opened at $25.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.87.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.