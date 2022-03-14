Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $91.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

RIVN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on Rivian from $130.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rivian in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Rivian from $115.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 92.00.

Rivian stock opened at 38.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 65.67. Rivian has a 52 week low of 37.50 and a 52 week high of 179.47.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The firm had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 60.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Rivian in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

