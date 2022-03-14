Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.44.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DBOEY shares. Citigroup cut shares of Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($190.22) to €180.00 ($195.65) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €174.60 ($189.78) to €171.20 ($186.09) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €150.00 ($163.04) to €156.00 ($169.57) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.
DBOEY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.79. The stock had a trading volume of 95,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,896. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.79. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $18.44.
About Deutsche Börse (Get Rating)
Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.
