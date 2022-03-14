Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.44.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DBOEY shares. Citigroup cut shares of Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($190.22) to €180.00 ($195.65) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €174.60 ($189.78) to €171.20 ($186.09) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €150.00 ($163.04) to €156.00 ($169.57) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

DBOEY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.79. The stock had a trading volume of 95,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,896. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.79. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $18.44.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 18.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Börse (Get Rating)

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.