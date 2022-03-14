Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €65.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2022

UBS Group set a €65.00 ($70.65) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €77.00 ($83.70) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($72.83) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($70.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($81.52) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($65.22) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €64.54 ($70.15).

DPW opened at €42.90 ($46.63) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €54.01. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($33.17) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($44.91).

About Deutsche Post (Get Rating)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.