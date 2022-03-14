Dev Protocol (DEV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $12,359.00

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00002325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $12,359.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00009960 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007899 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.07 or 0.00358728 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

