Dexlab (DXL) Trading Down 14.6% This Week

Dexlab (CURRENCY:DXL) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Dexlab coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dexlab has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dexlab has a total market cap of $5.29 million and $169,919.00 worth of Dexlab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00044845 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,543.22 or 0.06560289 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,802.20 or 1.00091246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00040981 BTC.

About Dexlab

Dexlab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,526,786 coins. Dexlab’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dexlab Coin Trading

