Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,100 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 4,100 ($53.72) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.72% from the company’s previous close.

DGE has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,770 ($62.50) to GBX 4,800 ($62.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($60.93) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 4,000 ($52.41) target price on Diageo in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($56.34) target price on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.41) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,091.43 ($53.61).

Shares of Diageo stock traded up GBX 81 ($1.06) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 3,453.50 ($45.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,310,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122,206. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,702.39. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 2,954.50 ($38.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,110 ($53.85). The firm has a market cap of £79.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,665 ($48.02) per share, for a total transaction of £916,250 ($1,200,537.21). Insiders purchased 25,670 shares of company stock valued at $94,104,900 in the last quarter.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

