DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $11.70 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings of $11.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.03. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ FY2024 earnings at $10.78 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DKS. Barclays decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $156.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.56.

DKS stock opened at $107.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.61%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027 in the last ninety days. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 453.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,484 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,989,000 after acquiring an additional 246,201 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,675 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 30.0% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 290,522 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $34,796,000 after acquiring an additional 67,066 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $10,383,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.6% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

