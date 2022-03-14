Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 40,239 Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) by 310.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,239 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.30% of Relmada Therapeutics worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 472,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,397,000 after purchasing an additional 22,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 19,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $2,343,000. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RLMD opened at $22.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.61. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.23 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $587.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.39.

Several analysts have weighed in on RLMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.11.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

