Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 48,649 iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 48,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of iTeos Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 82.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 54,723 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 62,469.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 91,206 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $647,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

In related news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 9,111 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $400,337.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 128,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $5,483,943.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,324 shares of company stock valued at $11,500,785. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $35.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 123.66 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.02. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $52.43.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

