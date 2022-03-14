Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.45 Million Stake in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,494 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.36% of Stereotaxis worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 122,565 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:STXS opened at $3.15 on Monday. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a negative return on equity of 30.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on STXS shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Stereotaxis in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Stereotaxis in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

