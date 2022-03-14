Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 109,878 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.75% of Assembly Biosciences worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 74.2% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 21,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 27,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 23,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. 52.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $1.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The company has a market cap of $72.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.82.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

