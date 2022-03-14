Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Takes Position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 126,605 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.18% of Cantaloupe as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cantaloupe by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,171,000 after buying an additional 21,440 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 723,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 148,808 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,800,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cantaloupe by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,840,000 after purchasing an additional 37,058 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cantaloupe news, Director Ian Jiro Harris purchased 13,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $108,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $159,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 66,769 shares of company stock worth $533,362. Corporate insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

Shares of CTLP opened at $6.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $484.80 million, a P/E ratio of -341.00 and a beta of 2.08. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $51.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.13 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

