Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) PT Lowered to $10.00

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DSEY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Diversey from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Diversey from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Diversey from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

DSEY stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Diversey has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $18.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $672.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.48 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 27.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diversey will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diversey by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Diversey by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diversey in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Diversey by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Diversey in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

