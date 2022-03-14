DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 87.4% from the February 13th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 356.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DKSHF remained flat at $$86.06 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.14. DKSH has a 1 year low of $80.50 and a 1 year high of $86.06.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DKSH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

