Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) PT Lowered to C$22.00 at TD Securities

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 124.95% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dorel Industries from C$32.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of DII.B stock traded down C$0.19 on Monday, reaching C$9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,835. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.96. Dorel Industries has a 1 year low of C$9.70 and a 1 year high of C$33.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$317.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

