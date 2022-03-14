Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) PT Lowered to C$22.00 at TD Securities

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 124.95% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dorel Industries from C$32.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of DII.B stock traded down C$0.19 on Monday, reaching C$9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,835. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.96. Dorel Industries has a 1 year low of C$9.70 and a 1 year high of C$33.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$317.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12.

Dorel Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

