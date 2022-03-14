Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Short Interest Down 32.1% in February

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 232,600 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the February 13th total of 342,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 96.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dorman Products by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

DORM opened at $95.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.77. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $88.43 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.03.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.44 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

