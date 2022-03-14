Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.250-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $570 million-$630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $564.07 million.

Shares of NYSE:PLOW opened at $34.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.65. Douglas Dynamics has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $51.44. The stock has a market cap of $782.73 million, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $152.95 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 87.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLOW shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Dynamics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, VP Linda R. Evans sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $40,291.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $368,436.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,810 shares of company stock valued at $639,557. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 14,987 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 850,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 472,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

