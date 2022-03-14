Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given a C$19.50 Price Target by TD Securities Analysts

TD Securities set a C$19.50 target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DIR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$18.78.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock opened at C$16.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.13 billion and a PE ratio of 6.33. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12 month low of C$13.14 and a 12 month high of C$17.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.56.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

