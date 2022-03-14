Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Lowered to Hold at Tudor Pickering

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dril-Quip has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.85.

Shares of DRQ opened at $40.30 on Monday. Dril-Quip has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $41.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.01.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.32). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. The firm had revenue of $77.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dril-Quip will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Dril-Quip declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $28,206.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $104,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRQ. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 52,113.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,036,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,449 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,172,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,074,000 after acquiring an additional 568,190 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 517.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 440,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 369,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,198,000 after acquiring an additional 326,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter worth about $5,386,000.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

