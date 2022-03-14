Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.61

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$26.61 and last traded at C$26.74, with a volume of 4149 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.15.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DND. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Dye & Durham from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. lifted their target price on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Dye & Durham from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dye & Durham currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.33.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 179.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.54.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$109.63 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dye & Durham Limited will post 1.2463729 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Dye & Durham’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

Dye & Durham Company Profile (TSE:DND)

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

