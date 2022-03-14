Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock Position Increased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

Dynatrace stock opened at $39.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.86, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.54. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $80.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.22.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 2,676 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $116,379.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $26,050.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,500 shares of company stock worth $350,700 and sold 9,131 shares worth $397,957. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

