Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EFSI stock opened at $35.99 on Monday. Eagle Financial Services has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.92.

Get Eagle Financial Services alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Eagle Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services, demand, savings and time deposits and consumer, mortgage and commercial loans. It offers telephone banking, internet banking, and mobile banking to its customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.