Eastside Distilling (EAST) and The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ: EAST – Get Rating) is one of 29 public companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Eastside Distilling to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Eastside Distilling alerts:

Eastside Distilling has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eastside Distilling’s rivals have a beta of 0.73, suggesting that their average share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Eastside Distilling and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eastside Distilling $14.78 million -$9.86 million -2.69 Eastside Distilling Competitors $12.47 billion $2.09 billion -22.03

Eastside Distilling’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Eastside Distilling. Eastside Distilling is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Eastside Distilling and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastside Distilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Eastside Distilling Competitors 275 1268 1443 32 2.41

As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 118.09%. Given Eastside Distilling’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eastside Distilling has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Eastside Distilling and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastside Distilling -17.75% -91.92% -21.46% Eastside Distilling Competitors -32.35% -152.85% -21.53%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.0% of Eastside Distilling shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Eastside Distilling shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eastside Distilling, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.