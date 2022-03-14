Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Short Interest Up 159.8% in February

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a growth of 159.8% from the February 13th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $11.72 on Monday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $14.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.0454 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the third quarter worth $5,372,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 101.6% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 769,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after acquiring an additional 387,939 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $3,711,000. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,923,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,110,000 after acquiring an additional 128,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 415,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 125,231 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

