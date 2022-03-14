eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.620-$4.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.eBay also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.310-$5.570 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.96. 54,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,551,467. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.38. eBay has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. eBay’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 4.35%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.17.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,677 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,335 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 20,643 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in eBay by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of eBay by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,747 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $785,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

