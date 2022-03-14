Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EBIX opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 2.57. Ebix has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $44.42.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $266.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.50 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 7.60%. Ebix’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ebix by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,975,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,848,000 after acquiring an additional 153,418 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Ebix by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,429,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,442,000 after acquiring an additional 23,946 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ebix by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,132,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,419,000 after acquiring an additional 238,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ebix by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,914,000 after acquiring an additional 28,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ebix by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,692,000 after acquiring an additional 43,966 shares during the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

