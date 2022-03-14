Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth $4,314,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic during the third quarter worth about $7,003,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,094,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Elastic by 17.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.35.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $72.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.37 and a beta of 1.25. Elastic has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $522,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Profile (Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.